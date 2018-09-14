NEW YORK POST:

A sex robot brothel in Italy has been shut down by police less than two weeks after it opened.

Lumidolls’ latest bordello in Turin was closed after alleged infringements of Italian property law, Italian media reports.

The closure comes after the firm’s second brothel in Barcelona was forced to move to a new location after the building’s landlord canceled the lease.

Lumidolls also has a brothel in Moscow, Russia, and the firm has plans to open other sex dens across the world.

It is believed Italian cops raided the Turin brothel after checks showed it was not legally allowed to run hospitality on the premises, Ansa reports.

Hygiene authorities are now carrying out an investigation to see if the firm’s doll cleaning met all standards.

Lumidolls owner Sergi Prieto previously told the Daily Star: “As you know in Italy, prostitution is 100 percent legal.”

“Customers will have the option at Lumidolls Torino to have new sexual experiences in a safe and secure place.”