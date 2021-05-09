ABC7 – New York:

Police are searching for a person of interest in a Times Square shooting that injured three, including a four-year-old child

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday when investigators said 2 to 4 men standing in front of 1515 Broadway got into a fight, when at least one pulled a gun and started shooting at the others.

The bullets missed, and instead struck the three victims, including the child who was toy shopping with her parents.

She was hit in the leg as was a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island.

Video shows officers at the scene carrying and running with the injured child.

Police said the 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was undergoing surgery.

“How many kids have to get shot before we take this seriously?” NYPD Commissioner Shea said. “How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences and we need action and we need policies regarding laws that have consequences.”

Another 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was struck in the foot.

All three victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

