Police on Friday released surveillance photos of the woman accused of throwing bleach on a Manhattan straphanger, wearing black-and-white striped socks. The 37-year-old female victim was standing on the No. 1 train platform at W. 14th St. and 7th Ave. in the West Village Thursday afternoon when the suspect approached and threw bleach in her face, cops said. One of the surveillance photos shows the woman holding what appears to be the bottle of bleach. The victim was treated for minor burns at Lenox Health Greenwich Village as the suspect ran off.

