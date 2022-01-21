NEW YORK POST:

Police have released the chilling 911 call that led to the capture of the homeless man who allegedly killed 24-year-old UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer, according to a report.

“Hello, I am calling because I see a gentleman who looks very similar to the suspect in the Kupfer stabbing in LA,” a male caller is heard saying, according to the recording obtained by Fox News.

“I’m in Pasadena… He just walked past the corner of Green and Terrace, in Pasadena,” he says, adding that the man “had a black hoodie on, dark sweatpants and a black backpack that is very similar to the one I’ve seen in images.”

