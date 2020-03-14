AP News:

A man accused of killing four people in California told detectives in a recorded interview he was fed up with racism against black people and since he was suspected of killing of one white man he may as well kill more.

The recording was played Monday in the trial of Kori Ali Muhammad, who could face the death penalty if he is convicted, the Fresno Be e and ABC30 (KFSN-TV) reported.

Muhammad, a black man whose defense says he is mentally ill, was recorded by detectives on the day of his arrest in 2017.

