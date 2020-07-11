Daily Mail:

Police executed a search warrant and seized the rifle brandished by a St. Louis man when Black Lives Matter protesters marched through his gated community.

On Friday, authorities searched the home of lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who made headlines on June 28 when a video went viral showing them waving firearms at protesters who had massed outside their home.

The search turned up the AR-15 that had been held by Mark McCloskey, while a handgun brandished by Patricia McCloskey was already in possession of her attorney, Fox reports.

No charges have been filed against the pair

Published: 02:05 EDT, 11 July 2020 | Updated: 04:07 EDT, 11 July 2020

The search turned up the AR-15 that had been held by Mark McCloskey, while a handgun brandished by Patricia McCloskey was already in possession of her attorney, Fox reports.

Photos of the couple standing outside their palatial property armed with an AR-15 and a handgun were beamed around the world at the end of June +5

And speaking to Fox News on Tuesday about the first incident, prominent personal injury lawyer Mark McClosky said: ‘It was shocking. The gate came in. Seemingly everybody in the world came forward. I think the estimate is 300-500 people’

‘We complied with the search warrant. They took my AR,’ Mark McCloskey confirmed to The Todd Starnes Radio Show. ‘I’m absolutely surprised by this.’

