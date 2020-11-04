The New York Post:

Police clashed with an unruly mob of protesters in Lower Manhattan Wednesday night as demonstrators created carnage, set a fire in the street and one even spat directly in the face of an officer.

The confrontations resulted in the arrests of 20 people after a peaceful protest in Washington Square Park took a violent turn once they worked their way through the West Village after 7:30 p.m.

Earlier “Count The Vote” chants were replaced with anti-police sentiments, inexplicable outbursts at outdoor diners and the setting of rubbish fires.

First, two people clad in black ignited a Joe Biden campaign sign, leading to a round of applause, before others later taunted patrons at Jeffrey’s Grocery in West Village.

“F–k your dinner,” some chanted as they passed the Waverly Place eatery. Others also chanted, “Burn the precinct to the ground.”

On West 4th Street and Sixth Avenue, protesters set fire to a pile of garbage, which was later put out by police. About 8 p.m., a clash erupted when the group was met by scores of cops dressed in riot gear at Leroy Street and Seventh Avenue. It wasn’t immediately clear what led cops to close in, but they were seen forcefully arresting some people and struggling with others during the chaotic encounter.

“Move!” police officers shouted at the group, forcing them off the street, as one protester countered, “what the f–k are you doing?”

Read more at The New York Post