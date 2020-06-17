EndofTheAmericanDream.com:

Even during the best of times, being a police officer in one of America’s major cities is extremely stressful, and these are definitely not the best of times. In 2020, the entire profession has become the target for a vast nationwide outpouring of anger and hatred. It doesn’t matter if you are a good officer or a bad officer, because everyone is being lumped together. Every single person that puts on a police uniform understands that they are putting their lives on the line every single day, but now that is even more true than ever.

For Winchester, Tennessee police officer Dustin Elliott, that was one of the main factors that caused him to quit his job…

“I thought long and hard about whether or not I should even make a video, but I feel like that today we all kinda need to understand where law enforcement is and the crusade against us that is weighing on every officer’s heart in America right now,” he said. “It’s devastating to be a police officer right now, and to know what’s going on and how people feel about you and the things that you do in this job, the sacrifices that you make,” Elliott added. “There’s a lot that would rather see you dead just because of the uniform that you wear.”

Needless to say, we are seeing lots of resignations around the rest of the country as well. For example, down in Florida we just witnessed an entire 10 person SWAT team resign after the police chief “knelt with racial justice protesters”…

A 10-member SWAT team for a Florida police department has resigned en masse after their chief knelt with racial justice protesters, saying they felt “restrained by the politicization of our tactics.” The letter of resignation from the SWAT team in Hallandale Beach, Fla., was delivered to city officials on Friday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.



