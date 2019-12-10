THE JERUSALEM POST:

A police officer was shot and killed in Jersey City, New Jersey during an ongoing active shooter situation. Multiple reports say that the shooting was at or near a Kosher supermarket, some citing JC Kosher Supermarket as the location and others saying it was at a nearby bodega.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed on Twitter that the officer was fatally shot. She added that two additional officers were struck by gunfire.

At least one of the shooters was “neutralized” inside a Jersey City bodega, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source said that a robot was sent into the scene to give law officials more information.

A source told The Jerusalem Post that one person injured in the attack was from the small Satmar community in the area. There are some 100 Satmar families which have moved in to the area in the past two years.