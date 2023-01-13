A 16-year-old male victim was beaten unconscious and had his Air Jordan sneakers stolen after an unidentified group attacked him in New York City on Saturday night, according to police.

The attack occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. outside a Mcdonald’s located at 3543 Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan.

Police say that a group of unidentified individuals approached the 16-year-old boy and proceeded to attack him. The victim was punched and kicked several times until he was unconscious.

The group of attackers then stole the teen’s Air Jordan sneakers before taking off in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released images of the suspects believed to be involved in the attack on Twitter:

🚨WANTED-ROBBERY: 1/7/23 at approx. 9:15PM, in front of 3543 Bway @NYPD30PCT Manhattan. The suspects punched & kicked a 16-year-old male victim unconscious before taking his sneakers. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or use https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/1ga4q8oTf8 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 12, 2023

Overall, major crime in the Big Apple increased by 22 percent in 2022, the New York Daily News reported, citing NYPD data. While murders and shootings decreased from the year before, crimes such as felony assaults jumped by 12 percent, robberies by 25 percent, and car thefts by 32 percent.

