BREITBART:

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers said the brutal attack took place in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue in Brooklyn on May 25.

The victim, identified by police as 61-year-old Victor Vega, and the suspects were walking in the same direction outside of Vega’s home shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the surveillance video and an NYPD release obtained by Breitbart News

Vega seems to hoist his right arm out behind the homicide suspect, who then cracks the victim in the face, causing him to tumble down to the pavement. Police said the punch rendered the man unconscious, and video of the aftermath appears to show the suspect rifling through Vega’s pockets before handing something to the second suspect. The duo then calmly walks away from the helpless victim.

After arriving on the scene, officers observed Vega had sustained head trauma, the NYPD said. He was subsequently conveyed “to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased on Monday, May 30, 2022.”

