Police Manhandle Antifa Militants and Communists Blocking Pathway For Parents Protesting LGBT Curriculum for Minors in Los Angeles

#BREAKING 🚨 | Riot Police are clashing with Antifa/Revolutionary Communists as the crowd is ordered to disperse.



Arrests being made.

LAPD officers on Tuesday clashed with Antifa militants and revolutionary Communists blocking a pathway for parents protesting LGBTQ curriculum for minors. Parents marched in Downtown Los Angeles and headed to City Hall to LAUSD headquarters where the board is currently meeting to protest LGBT curriculum being forced on their minor children. Latino and Armenian parents held signs that read “Leave our kids alone” and “Lexit is against pedophilia” as they marched down the street.

#HAPPENINGNOW Los Angeles, CA –



Parents are now marching on the streets and headed from City Hall to LAUSD HQ where the board is currently meeting.



LARGE police presence.

“Leave our kids alone!” the parents shouted as they marched.Police in riot gear declared an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd. Antifa militants and masked revolutionary Communists clashed with police officers. Police manhandled the Commies blocking the road and made a few arrests.

