Police: Man Posing as UPS Worker Beats Woman with Weighted Sock in Manhattan Elevator

New York City police officers are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed and beat a woman with a sock stuffed “with an unknown object” inside an elevator in Manhattan on Sunday.

Surveillance images outside the building show that the suspect is a black male who appears to be posing as a UPS delivery man, the New York Post reported. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a black shirt and pants, a grey baseball cap, and a lanyard, and he was holding a package in one hand and a book bag in another.

The assailant reportedly robbed $25 from the 26-year-old victim who was transported to Bellevue Hospital. According to authorities, she is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on a bike.

This latest incident in Manhattan comes days after Breitbart News reported that authorities responded to two stabbing victims outside of Magnolia’s Bakery in the West Village:

Eli Klein, 45, witnessed the attack while he was walking with his wife and infant daughter on the sidewalk. They ran away as soon as the incident broke out.



“It happened so close – it was 10, 15ft away – and we were on the same side of the sidewalk,” Klein told the DailyMail. “Normally I would stop to help the guy or take a picture of the suspect and give it to the police but in this instance, I had my baby with me, we just ran, we didn’t wait.”

