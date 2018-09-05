BREITBART:

A man intentionally rammed a pick-up truck into KDFW-TV, a Fox-owned television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning, according to police.

A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting. He’s in custody now but the bomb squad is on its way. He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location. pic.twitter.com/X3UpLbYk85 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 5, 2018



In what is being described as a “scary moment,” police scrambled to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street at around 6:15 a.m after receiving a call regarding the crash. The driver of the Dodge Ram is in police custody, reports say. “A man crashed a truck into the side of our building this morning. He jumped out and started ranting.” tweeted Fox 4. “He left behind a suspicious bag. Most have been evacuated & a few are working to keep the news on air from a secure location.”

No injuries have been reported at this time, police told Fox 4.

The Dallas bomb squad is currently investigating a suspicious package — a black and orange gym bag — at the scene.