A New York City man was fatally shoved into an oncoming subway train after being involved in a fight with a stranger, according to police.

Carlos Garcia, 50, is accused of shoving Heriberto Quintana, 48, onto the tracks of a Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue 74th Street station in Queens at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday after they reportedly got into an argument over a dropped cell phone. Quintana was subsequently hit and rolled over by two Northbound F subway cars before the conductor could stop the train.

The victim was recovered from underneath the train with severe trauma to the head and body and was rushed by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital, where he later died.

According to the New York Daily News, surveillance video shows the two men rolling around on the platform while fighting before the victim fell onto the tracks. One witness — an MTA station cleaner — said he heard a commotion on the platform before the victim was hit.

“I heard a loud argument, an altercation. It was two Spanish guys — older, like in their 50s,” the employee told the New York Post. “You could hear them yelling on the mezzanine level. Then I heard screams and ran down to the platform.”

