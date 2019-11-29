AP:

Dutch police say they are still looking for a suspect after a stabbing that left 3 people wounded at a busy shopping district in The Hague.

Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said she did not know how seriously the three people were wounded.

She said that the stabbing happened Friday night when one man attacked several people on the street. She said it was still unclear why the person started stabbing people, and police were “keeping every scenario open.”

She said an earlier description of the suspect as a 45-year-old man in a grey track suit was incorrect.