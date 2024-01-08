Police launch investigation into claims Lauren Boebert punched ex-husband Jayson twice in the face when he made ‘lewd’ advances in a Colorado restaurant

Police are now investigating claims Republican firebrand Lauren Boebert punched her ex-husband twice in the face after he made ‘lewd’ advances at her in a Colorado restaurant.

The 37-year-old congresswoman has denied claims she hit Jayson Boebert, the father of four of her sons, while dining at Miner’s Claim in Silt.

She did admit putting her hands on him to ‘keep him back’ before he called 911, but local cops are now looking into the incident.

Silt police Chief Mike Kite confirmed an ‘active investigation’ but provided no other details because the probe is ongoing.

Lauren and Jayson Boebert married in 2005 but split in 2023. But the couple have still made the headlines during what appears to be a rocky separation.

The GOP Rep. was at the restaurant on Saturday night when Jayson showed up to apologize about an earlier argument from when she had gone to pick up their children from his house.

