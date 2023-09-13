Police K9s sniff out escaped double murderer’s hiding spot after dramatic two-week manhunt

Convicted killer and escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante was nabbed by authorities Wednesday after evading search teams for two weeks by breaking into suburban homes for food and hiding out in the Pennsylvania woods.Cavalcante — who escaped from Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 — was arrested without incident shortly after 8 a.m. when K9s sniffed him out lying underneath leaves and wood on top of a stolen rifle, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said.The fugitive tried to “crawl through thick underbrush, taking his rifle with him as he went,” but a K9 subdued him, Bivens said.“I don’t know that he was particularly skilled,” Bivens said at a press conference. “He was desperate.”As he was escorted to a van by a SWAT team, blood was seen dripping down his face, the result of a minor K9 bite wound during his capture, according to Bivens.

