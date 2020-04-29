NY POST

A viral video fo a California police officer repeatedly punching a 14-year-old boy while trying to subdue the teen as he resisted arrest has sparked outrage online and an investigation by law enforcement. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it has launched a use-of-force probe into the Monday incident involving a Rancho Cordova cop identified in reports as Officer Brian Fowell. A 15-second video of the encounter posted to social media shows the officer struggling to subdue the teen — identified in reports as 14-year-old Elijah Tufono — first grabbing his right arm while kneeling beside the boy, then pushing Tufono’s face into the ground as the youth says, “Don’t do this, bro!” The officer proceeds to punch Tufono at least three times as the teen and a witness who caught the exchange on video pleaded for him to stop, video shows.

