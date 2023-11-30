Police: Indiana Man Had Pistol Hidden in Rectum During Traffic Stop

A man with a long criminal history was carrying a handgun in his rectum Monday during a traffic stop in Evansville, Indiana, police say.Officers made the 2:00 a.m. traffic stop for an obstructed license plate on a vehicle in which 32-year-old Christopher Boyd was a passenger, The Smoking Gun reported.The outlet noted the car’s driver and another passenger were later released after the Evansville officers searched them.

The outlet continued: A pat down of Boyd, however, turned up “a small bag with multiple pills” in his right sock. Boyd reportedly said he got the narcotics from his “Aunt Trish” and believed the pills to be Percocet. He used the painkiller, Boyd said, “because he has a bullet lodged in his spine.” Before being placed in a cruiser, Boyd (seen at right) was searched, though he claimed to be unable to spread his legs very far due to his spine injury. “While searching in Boyd’s groin area, Boyd tensed up,” a cop noted, adding that he asked the suspect if he had “anything stuffed in his groin or buttocks.”In reply to the question, authorities said he told them he did not.When they arrived at the jail, a body scanner highlighted an object in the suspect’s groin area while a strip search revealed small bags of marijuana concealed beside the man’s scrotum.

