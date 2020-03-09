USA TODAY

The Portland Police Bureau arrested Christopher James, 40, on a charge of felony first degree robbery after he allegedly robbed a doughnut with an ax.

Police in Oregon arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly robbed a doughnut shop with a hatchet, left with a box of doughnuts and stopped a short distance away to eat one of the treats. Officers responded to a call about the robbery at 3:24 a.m. Saturday, the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release. The bureau didn’t say what doughnut shop was robbed, but The Oregonian reported it was a Voodoo Doughnut that’s open 24 hours on weekends. While officers were responding to what originally was called a “disturbance” with an ax, the suspect, identified as Christopher L. James, left the doughnut shop on foot. Officers found James “about a block away eating a doughnut and holding a pink box from the doughnut shop,” Portland police said in a press release.

