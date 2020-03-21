Fox News:

With the American population fighting over a single precious roll of toilet paper amid the coronavirus outbreak, police in North Carolina uncovered nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products inside a stolen tractor-trailer on Wednesday.

Police said they aren’t releasing the name of the driver because the topic of toilet paper is “fairly sensitive right now.”

“After further investigation, it was determined the 53-foot Hyundai dry-van trailer was reported stolen locally and was being utilized to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products,” the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

