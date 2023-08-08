Police in Democrat-Run Oakland Urge Residents to Use Airhorns if Targeted by Criminals  

Breitbart Police in Democrat-run Oakland, California, are urging residents to use airhorns as a way of sounding an alarm when criminals strike amid a surge in crime. Crime has risen to a point where police are not only advising the purchase of airhorns but also the placement of “security bars to…doors and windows,” CNN noted. Burglaries in the city are up 41 percent “and robberies by more than 20 percent.” Oakland resident Toni Bird indicated that she followed the advice of police and now has three airhorns. Bird said, “The types of crime that we’re seeing feel much more violent and the consequences feel much more severe. And it feels like the people that are being targeted are people who are vulnerable.” On Sunday, July 30, 2023, a 75-year-old Oakland woman was home alone and armed with more than an airhorn when two alleged armed intruders entered her home. The woman had a .357 Magnum revolver, which she used to fire one shot at the alleged intruders, KTVU reported. The alleged intruders fired multiple shots then fled the scene. The woman was not injured and her daughter described her as “Superwoman.”

