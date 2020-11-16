Breitbart:

Black Lives Matter protesters attacked a man who reportedly exited a San Francisco East Bay suburban restaurant. The protesters pushed the man into a street with moving traffic and knocked him to the ground. Police appeared to ignore the episode.

“He’s the craziest f**king white man,” one of the protesters yells in a video tweeted by independent journalists Andy Ngo and Kitty Shackleford. The video shows sparks or burning embers on one of the protesters.

SFBayCA.com reported the incident took place during a “No Justice, No Peace, Night Protest in Walnut Creek.”

Reporter Peter Kay said protesters burned Trump and Gadsden flags on the sidewalks in front of the Bourbon Highway restaurant in Walnut Creek, California. A man approached and threw some of the burning flags onto one of the protesters, the article claims.

Last night, a mob of BLM-antifa protesters staged a “No Justice, No Peace” protest outside city hall in Walnut Creek, Cal. (near San Francisco). They began assaulting at least one person & then confronted diners at a restaurant across the street. #antifa pic.twitter.com/PjQnctRkCj — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 16, 2020

A man wearing black bloc shoves the man into the street with moving traffic. He shoves the man again, knocking him to the ground. The man quickly gets up and runs away.

“Go home to your wife and mind your business,” a protester yells. “Mind your f**king business.

