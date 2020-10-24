The New York Post:

A man wanted for questioning for allegedly shoving a woman onto the subway tracks in Times Square has been charged — but not for the shocking incident.

The suspect, Joshua Diaz, 30, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Friday for resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, police said, after he was caught just before 6 p.m. smoking a cigarette on a Bronx subway platform.

Diaz was taken into custody because he fit the description of the wanted photo circulated by the NYPD for the unprovoked attack Friday on a 28-year-old woman, who was shoved from behind, police said. Diaz was wearing the same clothes, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

“The push is still under investigation,” the spokeswoman said.

Diaz allegedly shoved the 28-year-old woman onto the subway tracks at 9:40 a.m. Friday morning while she was waiting on the northbound N/Q/R platform in Times Square, police said.

He then took off toward Eighth Avenue and remained at large all day Friday, police said.

The woman was able to climb off the tracks before a train barreled into the station; she was treated for a wrist injury at NYU Langone Hospital, authorities said.

Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of New York City transit, called for more cops to police the subways after the attack.

“This is outrageous, incredibly dangerous, criminal behavior. New Yorkers and NYC Transit employees deserve better,” she said in a statement.

