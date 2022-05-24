NEW YORK POST:

Police are looking to question a Brooklyn man with a lengthy rap sheet in connection to the unprovoked, broad-daylight shooting death of a subway rider on the Manhattan Bridge, law enforcement sources told The Post Monday — as cops released surveillance images of the suspect in the deadly incident.

The sources said they were looking to talk to Andrew Abdullah, who has 19 prior arrests, in connection to the cold-blooded killing of a man headed to brunch in Manhattan on the Q train around 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

He was still on the loose Monday afternoon.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell earlier tweeted video of the suspect — wearing a dark jacket, white mask and light-colored pants — in the slaying of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez.

“We need all eyes on this,” Sewell wrote. “@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating this man who is wanted for homicide in the tragic, senseless shooting of a man on a ‘Q’ train that was approaching the Canal/Centre St. station on Sunday.”

