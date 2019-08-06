NEW YORK POST:

The 22 victims of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting were identified by police on Monday, including a mother who was on her way to pick up her teenage daughter from the airport and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys football fan who raised her seven kids alone.

El Paso Police released the names of the people murdered by accused gunman Patrick Crusius, 21, who allegedly opened fire both outside and inside the store with an AK-47-style assault rifle.

Among them was Maria Eugenia Legarrega Rothe, a 58-year-old mother of four who is part of a well-known business family in the Mexican city of Chihuahua.

The homemaker was planning to go to the El Paso airport to pick up her youngest, a 16-year-old girl, returning from a trip to Europe.