Authorities identified the three victims killed in an Indiana mall shooting Sunday, their disturbed killer and the hero bystander who shot him dead — and likely saved countless others from being gunned down.

A husband and wife from Indianapolis identified as Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, as well as Victor Gomez, 30, were fatally wounded when Jonathan Sapirman opened fire on shoppers inside the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before 6 p.m., police and the local coroner announced Monday.

Sapirman, 20, was also killed when he was shot by a legally armed man who was at the mall shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a press conference.

That shopper, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, shot and killed Sapirman with a pistol two minutes after the shooting began.

