The New York Post:

Washington, DC, cops have identified the Maserati-driving suspect wanted in a brazen road-rage shooting that wounded a local mom while her two young children sat next to her.

Kenneth Miles Davis, 42, of Maryland, is wanted for the caught-on-video shooting on May 19 in northwest Washington that shows a gunman stepping out a silver Maserati and opening fire on a vehicle that he believed had cut him off, police said in a post on Twitter.

Police said the unidentified victim was struck in the shoulder — while her 5-year-old child was cut by broken glass and her 11-year-old was left traumatized, WRC-TV reported.

“This individual felt it was necessary to use gun violence to deal with his anger,” Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said. “I am here to tell him that is unacceptable.”

