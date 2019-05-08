CNN:

There is an 18-year old male suspect in custody as well as a juvenile female suspect, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock. On Tuesday, the Sheriff said they had a juvenile male in custody, but Spurlock corrected their gender during a press conference this morning.

The first appearance for the adult male is this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET Spurlock said.

Police thought they had two male shooters at first: The female juvenile suspect was believed to be a male at the time they were taken into custody, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. It wasn’t until the suspect was brought to the office that they were able to determine the suspect is a female. Spurlock said this is a small, young person and “the identity was not obvious to us.”

Spurlock said it’s too early to determine a motive for the shooting.

The Sheriff confirmed two handguns were used in the shooting. No officers exchanged gunfire with the suspects, Spurlock added.

The ATF is working to determine where the two suspects obtained the guns used in the shooting.