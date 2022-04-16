Breitbart

Police in southern California are looking for a pair of suspects they say used hammers to carry out a smash-and-grab robbery at a Kay Jewelers Friday night. The robbery occurred at the Kay Jewelers at the Brea Mall in Brea – situated southeast of Los Angeles and north of Anaheim – just before 7:00 p.m., the city’s police department said. Police said the duo broke open the glass display cases using hammers and made off with merchandise, including gold chains, from inside the displays, the City News Service (CNS) reported. “The suspects fled the scene following the robbery,” CNS noted. “They were seen sprinting out of the mall into a black Lexus vehicle.” Police said no one was injured. The Brea Police Department (BPD) describes the two suspects as black males who are either in their late teens or early twenties, standing approximately between 5’9″ and 6′ tall, and weighing around 170 to 180 pounds. They wore red sweats, hoodies, and face masks during Friday’s smash-and-grab, police said.

Read more at Breitbart