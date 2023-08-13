Police Force Backs Down after Arresting Autistic Girl for Saying Officer Looked Like a Lesbian

A British police force backed down after they arrested an autistic girl over saying that a female officer looked like her “lesbian nana”. West Yorkshire Police has announced that it will take “no further action” against a 16-year-old girl with autism in Leeds, who was arrested on suspicion of having committed a “homophobic public order offence” in a home raid in the early hours of Monday for comparing an officer to her lesbian grandmother. The police force faced fierce backlash on social media as footage was posted on TikTok by the girl’s mother, showing officers dragging the girl from their home. In her post, which has since been deleted, the mother wrote according to The Telegraph: “This is what police do when dealing with autistic children. My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nana, who is a lesbian. “The officer took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment [it wasn’t]. The officer then entered my home. My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her.”

