Investigators recovered a suicide note and further evidence in a new search of Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale’s home, according to a report.

Metro Nashville police officers scouring the 28-year-old transgender shooter’s home Monday discovered the note, ammunition and a shotgun among 47 items, NBC News reported citing officials.

Also recovered from the property — which Hale shared with her parents — were more journals, cellphones and laptops, according to the report.

The revelation comes one day after police revealed that Hale had “considered the actions of other mass murderers” and had left behind a trove of writings.

