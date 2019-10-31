FOX NEWS:

Police in Australia have arrested four men in connection with $210 million worth of methylamphetamine found hidden inside hundreds of bottles of sriracha in a cargo container imported from the United States.

A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning just outside a home in Edensor Park, a suburb of Sydney, after task force agents with the NSW Police Force linked him to three other suspects arrested earlier this month in connection with a cargo shipment filled with 768 bottles of sriracha that contained meth, law enforcement said in news release.

The initial bust happened on Oct. 15 after Australian Border Force officials were suspicious of an air cargo consignment that had recently arrived at a Sydney freight depot from the U.S. While searching the container, they discovered hundreds of bottles of the popular chili sauce but were tipped off when agents began to notice “inconsistencies.”