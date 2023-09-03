Police: Chris Christie Former Aide Charged with Paying for Sex Act with Child

A 41-year-old former aide to former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) is accused of paying to engage in a sex act with a little girl.Officials have been investigating Kevin Tomafsky since late 2022, the New Jersey Globe reported Saturday.The investigation was opened once “Snapchat reported the uploading of an incident of alleged child sexual to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which was then sent to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s office,” the outlet said.

A photo shows what appears to be the suspect’s mugshot and another image of him with Christie:According to sources, another man also charged along with the suspect was the six-year-old victim’s father.Tomafsky was arrested on August 15 and is being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility in Mannington Township, New Jersey:He started his job with Christie’s office in June 2010 and worked there until 2012. He stepped down from his current state government job on Saturday, the Globe report said.

