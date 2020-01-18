Daily Mail:
- A police watchdog upheld six complaints against South Yorkshire Police force
- It quotes chief inspector who admitted the force turned a blind eye to grooming
- The report comes after failings were also found by Manchester police officers
Sex attacks on young girls by Asian grooming gangs were ignored by police fear of stoking racial tensions, a damning report has ruled.
A chief inspector from Rotherham was found to have admitted South Yorkshire Police force turned a blind eye to the harrowing cases of abuse, which he referred to as ‘P*** shagging’.
This was despite acknowledging the horrors against underage white girls had been happening for three decades.
The unnamed senior police officer said: ‘With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to come out,’ according to the Times, which has seen an advanced copy of the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s five-year investigation.
