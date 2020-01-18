Police chief told abuse victim’s father that Rotherham ‘would erupt’ in racial violence if force admitted extent of 30-year Asian grooming gang scandal

Daily Mail:

  • A police watchdog upheld six complaints against South Yorkshire Police force
  • It quotes chief inspector who admitted the force turned a blind eye to grooming 
  • The report comes after failings were also found by Manchester police officers

Sex attacks on young girls by Asian grooming gangs were ignored by police fear of stoking racial tensions, a damning report has ruled.

A chief inspector from Rotherham was found to have admitted South Yorkshire Police force turned a blind eye to the harrowing cases of abuse, which he referred to as ‘P*** shagging’. 

This was despite acknowledging the horrors against underage white girls had been happening for three decades.  

The unnamed senior police officer said: ‘With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to come out,’ according to the Times, which has seen an advanced copy of the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s five-year investigation.

