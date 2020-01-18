Daily Mail:

A police watchdog upheld six complaints against South Yorkshire Police force

It quotes chief inspector who admitted the force turned a blind eye to grooming

The report comes after failings were also found by Manchester police officers

Sex attacks on young girls by Asian grooming gangs were ignored by police fear of stoking racial tensions, a damning report has ruled.

A chief inspector from Rotherham was found to have admitted South Yorkshire Police force turned a blind eye to the harrowing cases of abuse, which he referred to as ‘P*** shagging’.

This was despite acknowledging the horrors against underage white girls had been happening for three decades.

The unnamed senior police officer said: ‘With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to come out,’ according to the Times, which has seen an advanced copy of the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s five-year investigation.