A sense of “resentment” might have played a role in a 28-year-old’s deadly attack on the private Christian school they once attended, Nashville police said Monday.

The shooter, Nashville resident Audrey Hale, had no previous criminal record before opening fire at The Covenant School, killing three children and three adults, authorities said.

“There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake told Lester Holt of NBC News.

Hale had carefully planned the attack with detailed maps and surveillance, police said.

While the shooter might have targeted The Covenant School, Drake stopped short of saying Hale was going after any specific people. There were also indications that Hale had planned to target other locations, Drake told NBC News.

Covenant’s head of school, Katherine Koonce, 60, was among those killed.

“She targeted random students in the school … whoever she came in contact with, she fired rounds,” Drake said, referring to the shooter.

READ MORE