KSHB:

Hundreds of people, mostly teenagers, were involved in a fight that required a massive police response Saturday night at Worlds of Fun.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an assist-the-officer call about a half-hour before the park was scheduled to close, requesting help from any available law-enforcement officers from surrounding departments.

“There was an altercation in the park tonight,” Worlds of Fun said in a statement issued early Sunday morning. “The altercation was broken up by local and park authorities and the guests were removed from the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is at the core of what we do. The authorities responded quickly and handled the situation appropriately.”

Dozen of officers from the Pleasant Valley, Liberty, Northtown and Kansas City, Missouri, polce departments responded in force around 9:30 p.m. to help quell a disturbance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday on Twitter that it needed help to “disperse an unruly group of teenagers starting fights,” but that there were no injuries reported.