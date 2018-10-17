CBS PHILADELPHIA:

Over a dozen juveniles were arrested and cited after police say a large brawl involving up to 200 school students erupted outside of a McDonald’s in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

Police say they were called for a report of a large fight on Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Police say when they arrived it “immediately deteriorated into a riotous condition” with roughly 150 to 200 students fighting and instigating.

Authorities say multiple officer assist calls were activated by both Philadelphia and SEPTA Police. The situation was brought under control around 5 p.m.

Police say 14 juveniles were arrested or cited in the incident. Three officers were injured in the brawl.

There is no word yet on what led to the fight.