BREITBART:

Police bodycam video released Monday shows Alec Baldwin working with law enforcement and seeking details on Halyna Hutchins’ condition after she was shot by him on the set of his movie Rust last October.

Police footage released and documented by TMZ appears to show Baldwin and his crew arrranged outdoors. Baldwin could be heard saying, “what’s her story?” apparently referring Hutchins’ condition.

“A little bit rougher,” is the reply according to the video.

The police officer said the bullet “went through her right underarm and the exit point was on her back left shoulder blade.” A crewmember asked if the wound was life threatening. “Enough to get air flight,” the officer said.

Among the files released by Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office is more bodycam footage which captures the first interaction with Baldwin, who is asked “are you doing OK?”

