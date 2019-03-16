THE BALTIMORE SUN:

A Baltimore woman walked onto a Cherry Hill playground late Thursday afternoon, struck up a conversation with a boy she didn’t know, then opened fire on the boy and his mother, police say.

Nichole George, 31, of the 900 block of Seagull Ave., is charged with several counts of attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and handgun violations, according to police.

“George started talking with the 11-year-old boy and a short time later she allegedly pulled out a gun and shot both victims,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Detectives are still working on the ‘why.’”

The gunshots rang out while dozens of other children played nearby.

“Right now, the motive is still unknown,” Harrison said Friday morning.

George is being held at Baltimore Central Booking. The charges were not yet listed in court records Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, about two dozen Cherry Hill residents and community advocates, including members of the anti-violence program Safe Streets, gathered next to the playground to pray for the boy and his mother.

“We have to pray for our young scholar,” Cherry Hill Elementary Principal Tracey Garrett said.

She said the victim is a fifth-grade student at the school, which was closed Friday for conferences. She described the boy as a quiet student who does not cause trouble. Garrett said she and other staff members tried to visit him at the hospital earlier in the day but could not because he was still in critical condition.