BREITBART:

Arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause of the Colorado wildfires that have ravaged Boulder County, destroying an estimated 1,000 homes.

“Police told Fox 31 Denver that they are investigating all possible causes of last week’s fire, saying that if arson or human negligence were to blame that the people responsible would be held accountable,” according to Fox News.

On Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property of interest to investigate the cause of the Marshall Fire. No indication has been given as to what they were searching for or if they discovered anything of importance.

“We are actively investigating a number of tips that came in yesterday and last night from the community,” Sheriff Joe Pelle said. “One of those tips has resulted in us executing a search warrant on a property.”

MORE AT BREITBART