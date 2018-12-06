INFOWARS:

Police in the Netherlands have arrested the leader of Dutch ‘yellow vests’ movement ahead of planned nationwide protests against “political correctness” and open border policies this weekend.

According to De Telegraaf, at around 9:45am this morning, “police arrested an activist of the ‘yellow vests’ in Maastricht for incitement via social media.”

The same man was arrested during last weekend’s yellow vest demonstration in Maastricht.

According to another member of the group, who argues that the arrested man has only ever been peaceful, the arrest is an effort to intimidate other protesters from joining the movement.

The ‘yellow vest’ movement is an organic uprising of working European citizens irate at their government’s open border and high taxation policies.

Dutch citizens will again take to the streets this weekend in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Maastricht, Groningen, and The Hague to protest against “political correctness,” open border policies and left-liberal Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

The group is calling for a lowering of the age at which pensions can be received, a reduction in excise duties and, according to one protester, the revolt is a statement “against the hardening of society.”

“Freedom of expression is under pressure, we have to be politically correct. It is a struggle,” said Ms Deerenberg.