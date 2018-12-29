BREITBART:

The illegal alien accused of murdering 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh the day after Christmas has been arrested by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, along with two alleged accomplices.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, an illegal alien living in California, was arrested on Friday after he allegedly shot and killed Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — during a routine traffic stop, as Breitbart News reported, on December 26.

Over his police radio, Singh called out “shots fired” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer on the ground with a gunshot wound. Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.