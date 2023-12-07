Police arrest Angel Sanchez Jr., 29, after man pushing his 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller was viciously punched in Kardashian’s Calabasas neighborhood

A California man has been arrested after a man walking his 10-month-old granddaughter in a stroller in Calabasas was sucker-punched in the face. 

Angel Sanchez Jr. of Santa Barbara was arrested in Oxnard on Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. 

The 29-year-old has been charged with assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. 

The suspect has also been linked to a previous attack in the 26000 block of Agoura Road.

Police say they are continuing to investigate Sanchez’s motive but confirm that both his victims are of Asian descent.  

