Austin police confirmed Saturday afternoon one suspect is in custody and another is still at large in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Austin that left at least 14 people hurt early Saturday morning.

Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for partnering with them to make the arrest.

Earlier on Saturday, Austin police identified two suspects in connection with the shooting on East Sixth Street.

During a briefing, Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened at 400 E. Sixth Street, which is near Trinity Street. There are many bars in the area. The initial 911 call about shots fired came in at about 1:24 a.m. and was followed by many more.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe it began as a dispute between two parties. Chacon said both suspects are male, but declined to disclose details such as whether both fired shots, saying the investigation was ongoing.

“Most of the victims were innocent bystanders, but we’re still sorting out all of the victims to see what their involvement is in this case,” Chacon said.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.

One witness, Matt Perlstein, told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when gunfire erupted.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like … a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”

Chacon said 11 people are receiving treatment at one hospital, while one victim went to a separate hospital, another received treatment at an emergency room and another self-transported. There are no deaths to report at this time.

Two of these patients are in critical condition, according to Chacon. He said most victims are innocent bystanders.

