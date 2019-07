BREITBART:

Twenty-one U.S. flags were stolen from veterans’ graves in South Carolina on the Fourth of July and later burned by unsuspecting vandals.

Employees of Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anderson, South Carolina, showed up to work the day after the holiday to discover 21 charred, pulled up American flags that lined the pathway to the veterans’ mausoleum at the cemetery, according to a Facebook post from the local funeral home.