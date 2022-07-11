A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the stomach on a subway platform in New York City, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The tragic incident happened Saturday at around 3:00 p.m. on the northbound 1 train platform at 137th Street City-College Station in Hamilton Heights in West Harlem.

Ethan Reyes, who rapped under the name Notti Osama, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced deceased, the New York Daily News reported.

Authorities say the victim and the 15-year-old suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing and were arguing on the street before their dispute turned fatal inside the subway station, according to NYPD Transit Chief Jason Wilcox. He later mentioned that the attack was not random.

Authorities found a knife and what they believe to be a broomstick at the scene of the crime, CBS New York reported.

Police later arrested someone who matched the description of the suspect, the New York Post noted.

Using surveillance footage from the subway platform, police were able to locate the suspect at West 173rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, PIX11 reported.

