DETROIT FREE PRESS:

The badly decomposed bodies of 11 infants were found in the ceiling of a former funeral home on Detroit’s east side, Detroit police said.

The remains were found late Friday afternoon by state investigators just hours after they received an anonymous letter explaining how to find the bodies carefully hidden inside the false ceiling, Detroit police said.

The bodies had been hidden inside the former Cantrell Funeral Home at 10400 Mack Avenue at Garland, about 10 blocks east of the Indian Village neighborhood. The funeral home was closed by state authorities in April after they found numerous violations of state law.

After the infants’ bodies were uncovered, Michigan State Police used a cadaver-trained police dog to search the entire building, but no additional bodies were found, said Detroit police Lt. Brian Bowser.

“We do have names for some of the remains and we’re going to try to contact the families,” Bowser said.

He said he was unable to say how long the remains had been stored there or how old they were. But he said he was upset “by the callousness” of whoever had placed the remains of infants, some of them apparently stillborn, inside a cardboard box hidden in the drop-down ceiling of a stairwell. Police want to speak to the former home’s longtime owner, Raymond Cantrell, Bowser said.

“Obviously, it was either an employee or someone who had knowledge” of the business and the building who hid the bodies, for unknown reasons, he added.