USA TODAY:

As vacation destinations go, Baranov Station is a bit bleak. Located on a remote, ice-covered island deep in the Russian Arctic, the small research outpost offers such attractions as a view of weathered meteorological huts and a walk past rusted oil drums.

But Alan Shenkin, 74, of Glasgow, Scotland, and his companions from the expedition ship Bremen aren’t complaining. Just setting foot on this spot – halfway along the little-traveled Arctic sea route known as the Northeast Passage – is a feat of off-the-beaten-path travel. More people get to the North Pole each year than get here.

“There’s something special about traveling to a place that has been so rarely explored,” says Shenkin, gazing across an ice-clogged coastline that wasn’t even known to the world until a 1913 polar expedition. “I’ve been to many out-of-the-way places, but never something like this.”

Operated by Germany-based Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, the 155-passenger Bremen is one of the first western cruise ships to carry travelers such as Shenkin across the Northeast Passage, which connects Europe to the Far East by way of the icy Arctic seas at the top of Russia.

Until just the last decade or so, traveling across the waterway meant a trip in a Russian icebreaker – or a ship following one. But rapidly shrinking ice coverage across the Arctic, driven by climate change, is making it more accessible to traditional cruise vessels – at least those that are “ice-strengthened” to operate in such regions. In addition to Hapag-Lloyd, at least three more western cruise lines with expedition ships plan to offer voyages across the Northeast Passage in the coming years.